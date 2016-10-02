Ghanaian dance hall artiste, Shatta Wale, was on Saturday night spotted performing in Tamale at the campaign launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary nominee for the Tamale Central constituency, Inusah Fuseini.

The artiste, who has declared his resolve not to endorse any political party ahead of the 2016 general elections, was seen charging up thousands of fans and party supporters at the Tamale Jubilee Park together with famed Tamale-based artiste, Fancy Gadam.

Shatta Wale performed some of his many hit songs as the crowd cheered and sang along with him.

He assured fans in Tamale that he will do whatever it takes within his means bring the two rivals in the area, Fancy Gadam and Maccassio together, while calling on the fans to join him promote peace before, during and after the upcoming elections.

Shatta Wale in a Facebook post last week said, “…I will not endorse any political party or its candidate but rather preach peace and entertain their gathering!”

“In times like these, when the political climate is about to be heated up, we need to intensify our campaign for peace. For this reason, Shatta Wale will take advantage of any stage presented by any political party or movement to preach peace and stability in the country before, during and after the election. I'm a musician and a performer and if they require my services to entertain their following, that is strictly business. However, I will not endorse any political party or its candidate but rather preach peace and entertain their gathering,” he noted.

His comments were on the back of recent endorsements of the major political parties, the NDC and the NPP, by some Ghanaian celebrities including Agya Koo, John Dumelo, Cwesi Oteng, Lucky Mensah, Mzbel, Mr. Beautiful among others.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana