Fifi Okwudili Umenyiora Marks Birthday In Grand Style

- FIFI THROWS LAVISH BIRTHDAY BASH AT NEW RESTAURANT JAMO AFRIQUE

- WIFE OF BILLIONAIRE LUXURY CAR DEALER DILLY MOTORS HOST SOCIALITES TO

EXQUISITE BIRTHDAY BASH

Sophistication, fine cuisine and absolute panache was the order of Fifi Umenyiora, wife of Dilly Motors chairman Okwudili Umenyiora’s birthday bash when the Empress hosted some of Lagos finest personalities to a lavish party in commemoration of her 35th Birthday on September 28th, 2016.

The High Octane club themed party was held at the billionaire’s brand new Restaurant Jamo Afrique; an Afro-Caribbean upscale restaurant, comfortably situated at the prestigious Oniru Chieftaincy Estate,

Blocks after Four Points hotel, Lekki.

The celebrant was ably supported by her husband Okwudili and surrounded by family, friends and well-wishers. In attendance was recording artiste Naeto C, Ace Comedian AY and his wife, Top Business Moguls, Bankers and some of Nigeria’s finest socialites.

Fifi, an astute business woman went on to announce the forthcoming grand launch of Jamo-Afrique Restaurant slated for the second week in October. She described the project as her dream come true and showered encomiums on her husband for making her dream a reality.

Guests bearing gifts and goodwill kept coming until the wee hours of the morning. Deeply awed by the turn out of high calibre guests, Fifi went on to express profound gratitude to the love of her life Okwudili, family and friends who turned out en masse to make her day a memorable one.