Get Ready to be Wowed! Watch How Naija Ladies in Dallas TX Are Celebrating Independence Day

Real Naija Ladies of Dallas is a spanking new reality show that centres around Naija Ladies living and making their mark in the United States. It is the first ever reality show featuring Nigerians in the United States. This is the first of its kind ever to hit television screens around the world. The show is set to correct the myth about Nigerians who live in America. You think you know how they survive? You have no idea! See the truth through the eyes of those who actually live it. This is a show you don’t want to miss. Unscripted, Unbiased and Unapologetic, these five ladies give all others a run for their money with their boss personas and deep wallets. These Naija ladies will sicken you with designer purses, Louboutins and no nonsense attitudes. They exude love, confidence, vulnerability and hustle. They bulldoze anything in their path to get to the mark. Surely a breath of fresh air but don’t take our word for it. See the show and be the judge.

See the image and short bio of the cast below;

Jennifer Mairo



Philanthropist, Feminist, Published Author and Blogger. Super over achiever and seems to be the glue that binds the entire group together. Jennifer is the quintessential career woman who will stop at nothing to get to the top. Always involved in a new project every time you see her, she is a no nonsense female who believes that she has earned everything she has worked for, she makes no apologies and might come across uppity. She is the muse of any career woman. Jennifer also has a warm giving side and will often be the voice of reason in a room. If you need an ally, she is probably your best bet. This is not the woman you want as your enemy. She knows everyone that needs to be known and she often speaks from a place of humility. Regarded by her friends as the smooth operator, Jennifer will guard her domain like a watch dog and will not give you a chance to cross her more than once.

Jeri Morris



Jennifer’s manager and Director of Operations for the Pamela Erere Foundation (PEF), a nonprofit set up by Jennifer Mairo to help Nigerian single moms, divorced women, widows and their children. The only African American of the group who has really become very involved with the Nigerian culture because of her connection with Jennifer. Jeri is a life coach and life lover. She competes with these younger women and you can barely tell the difference. Jeri will show compassion but will not back down without a fight. Jeri will appeal to the older woman who wonders whether she should slow down or keep moving. At 61, she has managed several businesses from the ground up and knows what the heck she is talking about. Jeri is Jennifer’s confidant and prides herself in her selfless work with the PEF.

Latoya Osunde



The youngest and sometimes diva of the group. A software engineer who moved to the United States as a child. Latoya prides herself in working hard and making her own money contrary to perceptions about her. She is single and is in no hurry to settle down. Whenever love comes, she is open. Latoya can be easily misconstrued for a spoiled brat but don’t let her silliness fool you. Latoya is a business woman that will hold her own in any situation and will not back down. She really does not care what anyone thinks about her. She owns her successes, her mistakes and is thankful for her life. Also, a tax accountant and wig enthusiast. Beauty sure is in the palms of this one.

Jennifer Igho AKA Jenicoco



Talk about walking into a room and owning it? That’s Jenicoco. She is a diva extraordinaire, on her bad day she is still probably the best dressed in the room and most fancy at the party. From her Tom Ford sunnies to her Chanel purses, Jenicoco will spend a good dollar on some high fashion. Also known for her love for make-up, Jenicoco will show up ready to steal the show, and she does it effortlessly. She is a popular Dallas Chef, often inventing her own delicacies never before seen or tasted. She puts her own spin on food and consults with her clients on healthy options. Jenicoco is also an events compere known around Dallas. From weddings to birthday parties and galas, if you need some eye candy on stage, this is the girl you want. She can be very opinionated and might rob some people the wrong way but that’s what we love about her, she does not give a nugget!

Nonye Nworka



Popular fashion stylist with connections with some of the major fashion players in Dallas. Nonye moved from the United Kingdom and hit the ground running. She knows her designers, she loves her clients and she owns her style. Nonye can style you with the most ordinary piece in your closet that you never knew you had. She has been doing this for years and is currently on the verge of making her mark in the Dallas- Fort Worth Metroplex and around the world. Not a woman of many words, Nonye is classy, poise and the woman you want to take home to your mama. Everything about Nonye exudes style, confidence and fashion. You can’t help but love this one.

YOUTUBE VIDEO LINK HERE

