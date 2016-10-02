The Bridal Show Pulls Weddings Together

On Sunday, October 2, 2016, the Washington/Reston region will be privy to a rare and elegant "must attend" bridal show. The A Bridal Show is a premiere event that will be held at the Bechtel Conference Center.

Doors open to the public at 2pm. The closing is at 6pm. Showcasing their expert wedding services at the bridal show are talented photographers, makeup artists, bakers, musicians and other fine wedding professionals.

As much as $35,000 in coupons and giveaways are set to be offered to attendees. Brides and grooms. At the intimate The A Bridal Show, brides and grooms get immediate answers to their questions from wedding can explore a variety of wedding options, wedding cake designs, DJ and photography services up close. Forget gathering data by calling wedding experts over the telephone or searching the Internet. At the intimate A Bridal Show, brides and grooms get immediate answers to their questions from wedding professionals on a personal one-on-one basis.

Product samplings, savory top of the line cuisine, reception table designs, and show specials will be on display. Come out and treat yourself to beauty products, decadent desserts, and expert, personal advice from wedding professionals who have decades of industry experience. Take advantage of the make-up trials and touch ups that are performed onsite.

In addition to the amazing prize giveaways, moving live music will create an atmosphere of excitement, romance, and promise. A representative from each major wedding function will be present, freeing brides and grooms up to focus on their wedding guests list at the closing of the plush bridal show.

The event is open to the public. This intimate, experiential bridal show is a masterful production of The A. Doors open at Bechtel Conference Center, located at 1801 Alexander Bell Drive in Reston, VA at 2pm on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Sign up now. Early Bird tickets are already sold out.

Remaining tickets are $17 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, visit http://theabridalshow.com .

About The A

The A is a multi-faceted company that specializes in wedding preparations, event planning, management, community events and business promotions. Hosting gala events through its subsidiary, The A Pulse ( http://theapulse.com ), extravagant wedding decorations, custom wedding invitations, wedding designs and hallmark wedding preparation services are among the company’s hallmarks. The A Bliss is the other subsidiaries of the company. The A Pulse is the oldest division of The A. The A is a premier event planning and management company located in McLean, Virginia.

Abla Doku founded The A in 2012. The visionary has more than 11 years of industry experience. The A works with reputable professionals who operate in the design, mobile, food and entertainment, floral and photographer industries.

Unique events that the company handles include milestone celebrations, anniversaries, weddings, banquets and gala events. Organizations the company has spearheaded events for include the Chamber of Commerce and Girls Scouts of the USA.