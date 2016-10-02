Praiz Hunt (@praizhuntgh) Show To Unearth New Gospel Music Talents

PRAIZ HUNT is a purple events & tours initiative which seeks to unearth, nurture and mentor individuals with singing abilities; specifically gospel music.

As a gospel music television contest, the show creates a platform for talent discovery and development through rigorous training and demanding weekly performances which seeks to first adore Jehovah; the reason for this project and also as well impress high standard judges and fascinate viewers who will in turn have a great contribution in deciding who the ultimate winner for this season becomes.

The show hopes to raise the next generation of music ministers making them worthy role models and marketable brands.

The search is set to last thirteen weeks on Television, from the Audition Diaries, Boot Camp, The weekly competitions and eviction shows and the Grand Finale where the winner of this maiden season will be crowned

Participants will be hosted in the competition house for the period as they receive rigorous spiritual, physical, mental and musical training from our well knowledgeable Music Directors, Voice Coaches, Physical Instructors, Judges and mentors.

Contestants are required to complete weekly tasks which are designed to build their personality and brand and the ministry they have been called into.

The audition and boot camp stage has been successfully completed and Fifteen (10) finalist have proceeded to the Competition house to battle for the first time prestigious title, a 10,000 Ghana cedis cash prize and a recording deal.

The finalist are poised to treat their fans and especially God to some good tunes every week even as they sought out for their vote to stay in the competition.

The project is currently proudly supported by Jobo Light Enterprise and Fixy Looks Artistry.

The project is gladly to acknowledge it media partners including TrendGospel, Hellogh.com , Gospellinkonline, GospelHaven, Julliejay.com VPJ Global, and Kristocrazy,