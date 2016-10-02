Music: Strongman - Oh Joe (Feat Yaa Pono) (Prod By MixmastaGarzy Mixed By Possigee)

The wait is finally over as the ‘Wate Anaa’ Strongman crooner releases the much anticipated tune Oh Joo which features Uptown Engery’s Yaa Pono.

Music lovers have yearn for this specific collabo for along while and it surely is worth the wait. With production credit byMixMasta Garzy and mixed by PossiGee, the song is fused with great lyricism and a perfect singing by Yaa Pono.