Prince David Osei To Be Honored @ The 6th Annual 3G Awards In NY

3G Media announces that Prince David Osei has been nominated to be Honored at the 6th Annual 3G Awards in New York. The Internationally Known Award winning Actor, Entrepreneur & Humanitarian has accepted and has confirmed attending;

The Awards ceremony is in recognition of exceptional leaders and theircontributions to the Ghanaian and Global communities. It will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2016 at the IGA (Inspirational Gospel Assembly) Banquet Hall, 1211 Brook Ave, Bronx, New York, USA.

It is produced by 3G Media Inc (www.3gmdiaonline.com), an online news platform promoting Ghanaian and African Affairs in the diaspora. It is affiliated with media houses that include; Global Media Alliance Group, Ghanaweb, ModernGhana.com, Peacefmonline, Myjoyonline.com, Boogiedown Nima, Playbak, Iraptv, Golden Radio Worcester, rockfm, khitsradio.com,citifmonline.com etc.

The event will be co-hosted by Abraham Kwaku Lincoln aka; MC:Papa Linc who has his new show on; Highliferadio.com, every Wednesday; 3pm. Kumawood Actor Benard Aduse-Poku also has his entertainment show on jerseyghradio.com, every Saturday. Red Carpet will be hosted by Philly based Ghanaian MC and Radio Presenter, Lady Gee of Amansan Fm UK. Among the organizations supporting are; The Permanent Missions of Ghana NY, National Council of Ghanaian Associations, Kumasi Charity Foundation and Salinko Help The Needy Foundation. Sponsors; Joy Industries GH Ltd, Prestige Travel and Tours, KTA Mobile USA; Alomocalls.com, Anokyekrom Restaurant, Nyamekye African Market, Malata African Market, NY

Tickets Now available and can also be purchased here; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3g-awards-tickets-27528384138?aff=es2

For Group bookings; Contact - Mr. CNN - 646 833 6194, Lady G - 973 704 8628 Papa Linc - 718 924 6727 Bernard - 917 340 2237

ALL ARE WELCOME!!