The message from Ghana’s neo soul, Afro pop and Hi-life vocal queen NanaYaa known in real life as NanaYaa Thomas is simple: ‘Ghana has so many beautiful things to be thankful about than to think of anything less than that”.

The ‘Handkerchief’ hit maker wills this October release her patriotism song and video called: ‘Biako Ye’.

According to the songstress, the song speaks about togetherness, which is ‘Biako Ye’ in her local dialect and Genius Selection produced it.

“I decide with my label – OnePlay Media to show a different side of our great nation, that is reminding our people the beautiful side of it”, She Mentioned.

She noted that after experiencing war first hand in Liberia as a young girl, she wants and prays for nothing for her country than peace.

“In shooting the video for ‘Biako Ye’ the team decided with the director {Salifu Abdul Hafiz} of DC Films that let us remind Ghanaians of all the good times we have had together as a people but at the same time remind ourselves that Ghana is the only country we have”, she added.

The singer gave a little description about the video which will be released Online in October as; ‘when you watch the ‘Biako Ye’ video, images like our first world cup goal by Asamoah Gyan, our beautiful culture, Army, tourist, Colors and more’.

“Biako Ye” will be accompanied by her peace project she calls ‘Sign the Flag’. The latter is a campaign for peace before, during and after the election.

NanaYaa’s message to all Ghanaians is simple: ‘We are one people, one Nation, we have so many beautiful things to be thankful for hence as we approach this election we should always remember the good moments we share and put Ghana first.

NanaYaa promises her fans that both the audio and video will be released at the same time.