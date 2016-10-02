Actress Ellen White has has turned a year older. she has been in the industry quite a while and became popular with her role in the movie 'Okukuseku' and since then she has acted several movie.

The talented actress grew up in Ofoase , attended Adventist Day . Some of the movies she acted are, 'Asomfo ', 'Meyefo, 'Eye odo asem',Nipa entire mu ye sum, Junior Jesus,Village wife, Fault and lots more.

Ghanaian actress, Ellen White turns a year older today. Ellen feels so good that she added another year in good health and peaceful heart.

Ellen White give thanks to her creator and also wishes all her birth mates a happy birthday celebration.