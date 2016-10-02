The source also claimed that Angelina told social workers Brad struck Maddox in the face during the dispute on the family plane mid September.

But other sources say there was no intentional physical contact between the pair and that Brad only accidentally brushed Maddox’s shoulders in the argument.

It was previously reported the actor will not be prosecuted according to multiple law enforcement sources involved in the case because there’s ‘no way to conclusively prove Brad intentionally inflicted harm on his son.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Brad and Angelina for comment. Brad has denied any allegations of abuse.

Meanwhile, Angelina’s divorce lawyer Laura Wasser was seen enjoying a quiet bite to eat in Los Angles on Friday night.

The 48-year-old dazzled in an embroidered mini dress as she headed home from Italian restaurant Madeo.

Famous for representing Johnny Depp and Ryan Reynolds, the mother-of-two completed her chic look with a pair of strappy black heels.

She seemed to be in high spirits as she strolled with a male acquaintance.

Her appearance comes after Brad and Angelina have agreed to a temporary custody deal that will last three weeks.

The terms were reached on Friday with the help of the Los Angeles County Department Of Children And Family Services.

The deal involves Angelina, 41, getting physical custody of all six kids, a source close to the situation told DailyMail.com.

Brad, 52, will get an initial monitored visit followed by other visits that may or may not be monitored. He has also volunteered to get random drug testing, and the entire family will undergo counseling.

The source added: ‘This temporary agreement will last until October 20. This is a completely voluntary agreement that has a structured decision-making plan. Neither Brad nor Angelina were forced to get counseling, they both volunteered to do so for the sake of the family.’

There was no longstanding agreement about custody in place, the insider also explained to DailyMail.com.

‘There has been no ruling, this was just a completely voluntary agreement,’ stressed the insider.

And Pitt was not pushed to have a monitored visit.

‘There was also no requirement for any kind of monitoring. Both Brad and Angelina decided between them that the first visit would be done with a therapist. There was absolutely nothing mandated.’

Pitt’s representative had no comment on the report.

According to TMZ, DCFS told the couple they had to make a deal now or go to court. They both agreed to make a decision quickly, it was alleged, for the benefit of the children.

Angelina gets physical custody of the children with Brad having visitation with certain restrictions.

When the Troy actor has his first visit, a therapist will be there. Their six children include Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The therapist then will suggest to either allow Brad subsequent unmonitored visits or insist on being present whenever he’s around the kids, it was added.

Brad will also be subject to random drug and alcohol testing, something he volunteered to do.

TMZ, which claims to have talked to law enforcement sources, reported that the actor already went in for a urine test and it came out negative for alcohol and drugs.

There were no more specifics about the individual counseling that Brad and Angelina have suggested they do.

It was added that the entire family will have family counseling together.

The FBI has said it is gathering evidence about allegations Pitt was involved in a dispute on a private flight with his family on September 14, although the agency has not opened a formal investigation. Sources familiar with the allegations have said they center on the actor’s treatment of his son Maddox.

Several outlets have reported that the incident was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, but the agency said it could not confirm whether it was involved.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19 and sought sole physical custody. They have been together for 12 years but wed in 2014 in France. Pitt has yet to respond with his own filing.

It was earlier claimed by TMZ that the two Hollywood veterans have still not come to an agreement on permanent financial support and property.

They own several homes together, including a compound in the Hollywood Hills and the stunning $60m Chateau Miraval estate in France.

Their combined fortune is estimated at $400m.

Both People and Entertainment Tonight have reported the two actors were meeting all week to hash out a deal. The negotiations have been private and believed to be held in Los Angeles.

The Maleficent star has been staying with the children at a rental in Malibu and it is believed Pitt is at his compound in the Hollywood Hills.

It has also been speculated that Jolie might want to move to London after she is done with the divorce. On Wednesday People reported that was not true.

This temporary deal comes after it has been claimed the Tomb Raider star has hired crisis manager Judy Smith, the woman who inspired the hit TV show Scandal, according to UsWeekly.

Smith owns Smith & Company, one of the most reputable crisis management firms in the nation. She has worked with Monica Lewinsky, Michael Vick and Paula Deen.

On Wednesday UsWeekly ran a cover story on the split.

It was claimed by a source: ‘[He] became a big yeller. And she would not tolerate him yelling at the kids. There were a few times Angie said she was terrified.’

But another source said it was not scary. ‘When he raises his voice and yells at the kids, it’s almost comical. He’s not one of those guys with a temper. He’s not a drill sergeant.’

And wile Brad wanted to stay in one place, Angelina was more interested in having the brood travel the world with them, it was claimed.

The Gia star preferred a more relaxed attitude with the kids, it was alleged, while Brad liked more traditional rules.

‘Brad wants them to have a normal upbringing and worries that they'll come out spoiled, elitist and not grounded,’ a source told UsWeekly as far back as 2009.

‘But Angie feels they should be “children of the world.” They argue about it all the time: heated, screaming fights.’

In a 2012 interview Jolie said Pitt has had to ‘play bad cop more often.’

Sources added that he asked the kids to clean up after themselves and adhere to a normal bed time.

‘Brad teaches them to be respectful human beings,’ it was added by an insider.

Their split allegedly ‘came down to differences in lifestyle and parenting,’ a source told UsWeekly.

The weekly also added that they were living in separate wings of his 80,000 sq ft Hollywood Hills estate.

‘Angelina basically had her own wing and he had his,’ a source close to Brad told the publication. ‘They began living these separate lives.’

The insider also revealed to UsWeekly that the former couple were fighting more and more ahead of the break-up.

‘Their arguments progressively became more frequent,’ the source said.

On Friday UsWeekly spoke to Angelina’s former bodyguard that claimed she and Pitt would make out on the set of the 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith. He was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

Aniston was seen in New York City that same day leaving her apartment alone.

–