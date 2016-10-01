Veteran Nigerian actor Elder Maya dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Martins Njubuigbo popularly known as Elder Maya has died after a long battle with liver disease.

Fellow actor Yomi Fabiyi shared the sad news yesterday and wrote: RIP Elder Mayah. You were a veteran and a hard working one at that.

Journey well papa. My concerns and sympathy with his families and close colleagues. #SAVENIGERIAMOVIEINDUSTRY register shares in the grief of AGN.

The Nigerian movie industry has lost some big names this year. In January, young actor, Olamide David, who played the lead role in Foluke Daramola's movie, Cobweb, passed away.

In February, Nollywood actor, Mike Odachi of the 'Igodo' fame died at the age of 51.

Also in February, another Veteran Nollywood actor, Festus Aguebor died after battling an undisclosed ailment. In May, another actor Fred Ebhoria Ekata, gave up the ghost. He died after one year of struggling with a kidney related disease.

In July, veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi, passed on at the age of 82. Late Ajayi made her last public appearance at the 2016 AMVCA in March, where she won the AMVCA Merit Award. In May, rising star, Genevieve Nene died after a brief illness.

