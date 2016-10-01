Veteran Nollywood actor 'Elder Maya' has died

Veteran Nollywood actor, Martins Njubuigbo, popularly known as Elder Maya has died.

Elder Maya, who featured in blockbusters, including Died Wretched and Battle of Musanga, died months after battling a liver related ailment.

His son confirmed his demise on social media yesterday.

Senior Pastor of Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja, Joshua Iginla, had assisted Elder Maya with N1million for treatment.

The Nigerian movie industry has lost some big names this year.

In January, young actor, Olamide David, who played the lead role in Foluke Daramola’s movie, Cobweb, passed away.

In February, Nollywood actor, Mike Odachi of the ‘Igodo’ fame died at the age of 51.

Also in February, another Veteran Nollywood actor, Festus Aguebor died after battling an undisclosed ailment.

In May, another actor Fred Ebhoria Ekata, gave up the ghost.

He died after one year of struggling with a kidney related disease.

In July, veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi, passed on at the age of 82.

Late Ajayi made her last public appearance at the 2016 AMVCA in March, where she won the AMVCA Merit Award.

In May, rising star, Genevieve Nene died after a brief illness.