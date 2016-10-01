Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie agree to temporary custody deal

Brad Pitt and his estranged wife Angelina Jolie have agreed to undergo family counselling together as part of a temporary custody agreement regarding their six children.

Jolie stunned fans on September 19 when she filed for divorce from Pitt, and her attorney, Robert Offer, subsequently revealed the actress had moved to end their two-year marriage for the "health of the family".

It later emerged the former couple had reportedly clashed over Pitt's style of parenting following an incident with their kids on a private plane from France to Los Angeles on September 14, which prompted officials from both the FBI and the LA County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to launch an investigation into allegations of child abuse.

The case is still ongoing, but DCFS representatives recently made a series of recommendations for both Pitt and Jolie in regards to the care of their brood during the investigation, which they could either agree to or take to court to challenge.

According to TMZ.com, the stars agreed to the terms, which grants Angelina full physical custody of the children, with Brad receiving visitation.

However, his first visit will be monitored by a therapist, who will then decide whether or not to continue sitting in on Pitt's quality time with his kids.

Both Pitt and Jolie, 41, will undergo individual counselling, in addition to family sessions with their offspring, while the Inglourious Basterds star will also submit to random drug and alcohol tests. He recently volunteered for a similar test, which reportedly came back negative for both substances.

The deal will remain in place for the next three weeks, at which time DCFS officials will review the situation.

Representatives for Pitt and Jolie have yet to comment on the news, but the 52-year-old previously insisted the welfare of their children would remain his primary concern in light of their split.

"I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids," he explained in a statement released to People.com after the divorce hit headlines. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."