Nollywood Actor curses policemen, media

Nollywood actor Kalu Ikeagwu has invoked curses on some policemen for manhandling him during an alleged arrest and on some media men in Nigeria for misreporting the incident.

A Nigerian news website, Encomium magazine reported the kidnap of the actor by some unknown persons. The story was however updated to an arrest after the site reportedly talked to some neighbours of Mr Ikeagwu.

Unfortunately for the actor, some other media platforms had already picked the story before the update came.

An upset Ikeagwu has released a video telling his side of the story and telling the policemen and the media houses that they will remember his name and that “the Lord will answer you all a hundred fold”.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA