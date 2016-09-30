Veteran Actor Kwame Peace Now Lives In Abject Poverty After Taxicab Stolen

Ace veteran actor Kwame Raynolds aka Kwame Peace has revealed that armed robbers have stolen his taxicab that serves as a source of livelihood to his family.

Explaining how this sad incident happened, Kwame Peace who is considered as one of the most sought after actor of his time, who starred in the Hit Akan Drama Series “Adasa” on GBC TV said:

“Hmm,things have been so very rough for me so a friend of mine bought a taxi cap for me, which i was driving and making a living out of it- There is no parking space in my house so, i parked it at the road side just infront of my house at Awoshie Market area only to wake up in the morning to surprisingly realise that armed robbers had stolen it”,Kwame Peace opined to www.razzonline.com with much grieve

The veteran actor Kwame Peace sadly continued that,”normally because i park the car at the road side,i always removed the car battery in order for it to be difficult for anybody who tries to steal it…

“but because they were armed robbers ,they stole the car without the car battery.i have six children and life has been extremely difficult for me ever since the taxicab was stolen”.

Kwame Peace who started his acting profession around 1986/87 stressed that he has since reported the matter to the Anyaa police station but to no avail.

According to Kwame Peace,though veteran actors like,Mac Jordan Amartey,Jagga Pee,Super OD,Grace Nortey,Adjoa Pee,David Dontoh and Osofo Dadzie paved the way which the current actors are enjoying now,there are no proper structures that takes care of them so most of them(veteran actors) are really suffering.

Popularly known as Kwame Peace after he played a character as a Peace Maker in the “Adasa”Akan Drama Series On GTV, the seasoned actor who moved on to feature in several Ghanaian movies appealed to his fans,individuals and organizations to come to his aid and help him to purchase a new taxicab.

He added: ,I’m not a lazy man ..i schooled at Emit Electronics so before i started acting,i established my own electronic company, but now that am not doing anything for a living; I am also pleading with companies or individuals to employ me because I’m really suffering”.

He also called on the current actors who are reigning in the movie industry such as Lilwin,Akrobeto,John Dumelo,Majid Michel,Agya Koo ,Nadia Buari etc to also come to his aid.