Abraham Attah’s manager says Americans made his client who he is today and not Ghanaians.

Mawuko Kuadje told Hitz FM’s KMJ that the movie that catapulted Abraham to fame is an American film hence his comments.

He continued that some Ghanaians speak ill of the young actor but Americans project him in a positive way for him to attain this success.

The Ghanaian teen actor made his feature film debut in Beasts of No Nation (2015).

“When it comes to Ghana, some people add negativity to it but when it comes to America, they made sure they projected the boy to where he is today,” he said.

Mr Kuadje was reported to have said again in a different interview on Empire FM that Ghanaians should help Strika, who played next to Mr Attah, to become popular like Mr Attah because Americans made the Beast of No Nation lead actor big.

“People like you (referring to the Host) if you add your voice, he (Strika) will also become big because the Americans made Abraham,” he told Feeling Daddy on Empire Entertainment Review.

For his leading role of child soldier Agu (played by Mr Attah) was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni's Best Young Actor Award at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival.

In November 2015, he joined the ensemble cast of Shane Carruth's third film, The Modern Ocean. On June 21, 2016, it was announced that he had joined the cast of the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming.