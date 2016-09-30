2016 Central Music Awards Ready To Roll

Nominations have opened for this year's Central Music Awards (CMA), a musical award scheme for artistes in the Central Region.

Works from October 2015 to October 2016 will be considered, with Friday, October 14 as the deadline.

In an interview with 3news.com's Thomas Vincent Cann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Candy Mania Entertainment, organisers of CMA, Lucas Mensah, popularly known as Candy Man, said this year's event promises to be more competitive, especially with the introduction of the Female Artiste of the Year category.

“Organisers came up with that to encourage more of our ladies to do more in the music industry to give the guys a good competition by way of good content and quality music,” he disclosed.

According to Candy Man, a panel of experts will be scrutinising the entries that will be received for the 2016 edition, and promises to continue to keep it as fair as possible in order to bring the deserving ones from the region.

The categories for which entries are being received are Song of the Year, Best Male Artiste, Best Female Artiste, Best Sound Engineer, Best Male Vocalist and Best Female Vocalist.

Others are Best Rapper, Best Collaboration, Best Hiplife/Hip-hop, Best Reggae/Dancehall Song, Best Highlife Song and Best New Artiste.

The rest are Best Gospel Song, Best Music Video, Best Hip-Gospel Song, Best Music Promoter, Most Popular GH Song in CR and Lifetime Achievement.