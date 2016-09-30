Okuntakinte Leads Black Magic Campaign

After rising to popularity from his controversial 'Melanin Girls' social media campaign against skin bleaching, alternative music artiste Okuntakinte is back again creating a stir amongst the youth.

This time, the 20-year-old is plying a political route to get his message across.

Okuntakinte describes his new single 'Black Magic' as a neo-expressionist piece and he launches it with a social media campaign, asking the youth to redefine the term 'Black Magic' by sharing how their contribution as black people can transform their country.

Okuntakinte's 'Black Magic' campaign addresses the socio-economical emancipation of the African man and the need to change the mindset of interdependence on a corrupt government.

It tells a story of repression and the struggles incurred by the everyday Ghanaian man. It also preaches the fact that Africans as a people have the capacity to generate their own wealth and sustainability.

Okuntakinte says, “In the face of adversity, we possess an enigmatic strength ('black magic') that empowers us to attain greatness. You have black magic, I have black magic and we have black magic.”

This song evokes empowerment, power and black heritage as the lyrics make reference to the legendary Fela and Bob Marley.

As the first of his kind, the Afro-EDM artiste has come to define himself as the kind who always looks out to make artistic statements with his music. To share solidarity or be a part of the campaign, just type the hashtag #BlackMagic on social media and join in the conversation.

Okuntakinte is signed to Jah Lion Records and is managed by Meister Music Management, a management label based in Ghana focused on putting unique West African artistes on the world map.