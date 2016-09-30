Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 30 September 2016 13:41 CET

Dumsor & Noise Upset ‘Professor Johnbull’

By Daily Guide
A scene from the stories
A scene from the stories

As this week's episode of the Glo-sponsored TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, airs this Saturday, the knotty issues of poor power supply and the attendant hazards of noise pollution from generator sets take the centre stage.

From 7:30 pm on UTV, viewers across Ghana will watch the dramatisation of the harrowing experiences people endure when either themselves or their neighbours are compelled to improvise with noisy electricity generating sets after a cut in public electricity supply.

The episode, entitled Voice Of The Citydirected by Tchidi Chikere, touches on another public issue in a bid to make every member of the society realise that everyone has a role to play in managing the precarious situation.

Voice Of The City will not only educate viewers about one of the challenges confronting us all as residents of planet earth, the episode will also, in a very comic way, emphasise the need for good neighbourliness. This makes the episode a must watch for all,” Glo said in a statement.

With the inimitable Patience Ozokwor (Mama G) making a guest appearance, viewers are sure of an evening of fun as they stay glued to their TV sets to unravel what transpires between Mama G and Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso), the chop bar operator.

What is Voice Of The City? How will it affect the ‘proximate people’ and by extension every member of the society? How will Mama G and the erudite Professor Johnbull handle it when their households are thrown into darkness and they are faced with noisy generators? The episode is not only hilarious, but revealing.

General News

MORE CHURCHES, MORE CRIME IN AFRICA.
By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img