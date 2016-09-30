Tourism Minister Inspects Kumasi Creative Arts Center Project

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare inspected the Creative Arts Centre project sites in Kumasi on 28th September 2016 to observe the development works which are being carried under the Creative Arts Ministry.

During her visit, the Minister had discussion with the Actors Guild, Film Producers Association of Ghana and other stakeholders and gave instructions to complete the works as soon as possible.

The Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister Hon. Andy Osei Okrah also accompanied her to the site at Danyame.

Addressing the media, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare said her visit to the region is to inspect the project site and also interact with the industry players to know the challenges confronting their works in the region.

The Minister said that the move by the ministry shows commitment on the part of President John Dramani Mahama and his government.

Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu indicated that, the president is committed to transform the standard of the creative arts industry. ‘’ president has charge me and the regional ministers to see to it that this project comes into reality’’.

On his part, the Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister Andy Osei Ockrah expressed the regional coordinating council gratitude to the president and the ministry for such a project.

He said, the project will boost up the creative arts industry as well as the economic state of Kumasi.

‘’ As Kumasi is the harbor of the film industry, we at the regional coordinating council are much excited about this project and know for sure that as soon as it is done the economic state of this region will rise up’’ he noted

The Ashanti Regional Actors Guild President Bill Asamoah on behalf of the guild expressed their gratitude to the minister for honoring her promises.