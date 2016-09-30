New Music : YOU ALONE - Bawor Ade [@mrbawo] ft Kenny Kore[@kennykore]

The very highly anticipated visuals for Bawor Ade's YOU ALONE worship hit is now out. Directed by Olumide, this visual tells the everyday story of how God alone is responsible for our lives and Him alone deserves all the glory. Kenny K'ore is featured on this and both artistes make succinct deliveries in the powerful less-than-three-minutes piece. It's a daystarter!

Bawor Ade is a gospel artist whose music comes with a blend of English and Nigerian Languages. His Music is a mixture of Rock, Pop, African R&B and Reggae with lyrics drawn from the word of God (Bible). The Osun State born Bawor Ade grew up in Warri, Delta state, Nigeria and now resides in Minna, Niger State. He is married with kids.

Early in Life, Bawor developed a keen interest with Music and Dancing, quickly learning new things and demonstrating a natural flair for creative arts. This hobby soon turn into a passion in 2001 when he brought together young men like him to form the group 'ONE DREAM'...

“You alone” expresses deep love towards Jesus Christ our saviour in an atmosphere of worship in spirit and truth, acknowledging Jesus Christ as our all in all. As Nigeria marks another milestone in our Nationhood, this song reminds us of the Bible verse that says, "If my people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

You can’t help but reflect on the Father’s love towards mankind, it’s a process that involves humility and total surrender time which is made possible via the power of the holy spirit, as you listen feel the power and expect a miracle in our country. Bawor Ade features Kenny K’ore and the song was produced by Joel Wilson.

Watch Video on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7-4FB5b8Q0

Download Video: http://bit.ly/2dbOiD2

Download Audio: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/97996

