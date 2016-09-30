Music: ATHI - Pretty Bum Bum FT. Patoranking

Dutch Dreams Records signed artist, Athenkosi Zintle Mgoqo is a singer and song writer that goes by the name ATHI.

She's not new in the industry, in 2013 she began to write her own music, her first original track was "Wall of Steel" and 2014 she wrote the song "Lost" which received positive reviews from producers and fellow up and coming musicians.

In 2015 Athi decided to take a break from music. Now in 2016, ATHI returns with her highly anticipated single titled "Pretty Bum Bum" featuring Nigeria's reggae dancehall king, Patotanking and produced by Kiddominant.

She is cultivating and perfecting her craft and plans on releasing more singles later this year.

