Audio Report | 30 September 2016 11:45 CET

Music: Assanqoma - "Ghana First"

By Bernard Doe

Crooner and highlife singer, Assanqoma has released his latest single "Ghana First" which was produced by Dr Ray.

The single is a peace song that preaches peace ahead of the upcoming 2016 general election.

Inspired by the title, the message in the song advises every Ghanaian to put the country first during this year's election.

Assanqoma seeks to use this single in creating awareness to everyone who listens to simply abide by the electoral rules before, during and after the elections.

http://www.hulkshare.com/3e1xfxudsy0w

