Cabum Endorses Rapper Tee Rhyme

In the wake of his recent single releases and sterling performances at some mini concerts in aid to promote his new project, one of Ghana’s rising rappers Tee Rhyme has received great commendation by his senior colleague and producer Cabum.

The ‘Frimpong Mmbratie’ tag liner and OM Music artist cum producer, Cabum Chedeshi made this revelation during a session between the two rappers on their ‘Bokoor De3’ project which was recently released. Cabum, who referred to the stylish rapper as, ‘My Son’ had this to say;

The Koforidua based rapper has been making some grounds for himself lately after his locally hit song ‘Yabaata’ released, Tee Rhyme has gone on to release singles with Gallaxy, Koo Ntakra, Luther, Cabum himself on two separate songs. The artist and his management are currently beginning a tour to promote the new single, and is reported he will once again be on tour with friend and colleague, Koo Ntakra, the former hitmaker champ soon on his High Schools Tour.

