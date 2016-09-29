I Have Not Endorsed Nana Addo - Mercy Asiedu

Veteran actress, Mercy Asiedu has responded to the news and pictures circulating that she has openly endorsed the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to 'Asabea' as she is affectionately called, in an interview with seancitygh.com, the said picture was a picture taken about four years ago when she attended the campaign launch of NPP's parliamentary candidate for Dorme Kwabenya, Adwoa Sarfowaa in the Greater Accra Region.

"I don't know who brought the pictures out but those pictures are pictures taken in 2012. You know Adwoa Sarfowaa is my church member at Kristo Asafo Church so she invited me to her campaign launch in 2012. When I reached there, someone gave me the NPP hat and other decorative items. So I took several pictures with people who I don't even remember.

I am star and I am there for any government that will come into power. I don't support any political party. I love all the aspirants and I am not campaigning for any party", she added.

Her quick response is in relation to pictures of her circulating on the internet and social media , "I have not endorse any political party but stand for peace and ready to work with any government that comes into power ... I serve in the interest of Ghanaians". She saidI have not endorsed any Political Party , I remain neutral -Mercy Aseidu

Veteran actress, Mercy Asiedu has responded to the news and pictures circulating that she has openly endorsed the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to 'Asabea' as she is affectionately called, in an interview with seancitygh.com, the said picture was a picture taken about four years ago when she attended the campaign launch of NPP's parliamentary candidate for Dorme Kwabenya, Adwoa Sarfowaa in the Greater Accra Region.

"I don't know who brought the pictures out but those pictures are pictures taken in 2012. You know Adwoa Sarfowaa is my church member at Kristo Asafo Church so she invited me to her campaign launch in 2012. When I reached there, someone gave me the NPP hat and other decorative items. So I took several pictures with people who I don't even remember.

I am star and I am there for any government that will come into power. I don't support any political party. I love all the aspirants and I am not campaigning for any party", she added.

Her quick response is in relation to pictures of her circulating on the internet and social media , "I have not endorse any political party but stand for peace and ready to work with any government that comes into power ... I serve in the interest of Ghanaians". She said