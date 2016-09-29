Xali hali Falls of Stage at Republic

Xali hali one of the hottest upcoming dance hall reggae singers took a dramatic fall of the republic bar stage on the founders day celebration spilling hundreds of cedies of special republic cocktail drinks and beer all of the place, with the show Mic being lunch like a bazooka shot at the flabbergasted crowd.

Xali who looked drunk like “Amy Wine house” on stage was later confirmed to have been drinking before her performance on an empty stomach. She managed to recover from the fall and masterfully got the show going again to the admiration of the packed street.

From investigations Xali Hali was said to have been drinking a new aphrodisiac-like Ghana made drink called Orokoto and some other one called “wengɛzɛ” looks like we have another Efya type of personality on the Ghana music scene.

Xali whose highly anticipated single “Ebanesen” is speculated to be release next month to take advantage of the election season, has improve on her pre show professionalism.

Under the mentorship and training and master instrumentalist and the supper talented Ras Boomba assisted by Fred Vandyke of Kente fame, Xali hali will need to control her energies and focus her talents much better going forward.

Her live performances are packed with “fire-ry” anti corruption lyrics and calls for revolution, her talent and great stage craft is obvious, only she has to watch the buzz.

On the bright side she made a profound statement after the “hampty dampty fall”, “people watch what you think with your thoughts it all comes true” she had been thinking during the day while preparing for the show that “what if I fall while performing”.

Do we have the female Shata Wale coming up in GH?

Update Ghana is negotiating to purchase the Xali Fall Video from a street film maker called King. Further updates will be published soon.

By Update Ghana Media.

Ayisi Kojo