Dumsor, noise pollution, upset ‘Professor Johnbull’

As this week's episode of the Glo-sponsored TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, airs this Saturday, the knotty issues of poor power supply and the attendant hazards of noise pollution from generating sets take the centre stage.

From 7.30 pm on UTV, viewers across Ghana will watch the dramatization of the harrowing experiences people endure when either themselves or their neighbours are compelled to improvise with noisy electricity generating sets after a cut in public electricity supply.

The episode, entitled Voice of the City, directed by Tchidi Chikere, touches on another public issue in a bid to make every member of the society realize that everyone has a role to play in managing the precarious situation.

“Voice of the City will not only educate viewers about one of the challenges confronting us all as residents of planet earth, the episode will also, in a very comic way, emphasise the need for good neighbourliness. This makes the episode a must watch for all,” Glo said in a statement.

With the inimitable Mama G, Patience Ozokwor, making a guest appearance, viewers are sure of an evening of fun as they stay glued to their TV sets to unravel what transpires between Mama G and Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso), the chop bar operator.

What is Voice of the City? How will it affect the ‘proximate people’ and by extension every member of the society? How will Mama G and the erudite Professor handle it when their households are thrown into darkness and they are faced with noisy generators? The episode is not only hilarious but revealing.