Ray Moni Is Not My Official Manager - Guru

Celebrated hiplife/hip hop Ghanaian artist ,Guru has indicated that Ray moni is not his official manager.

Guru , on September 26 released a song titled “Are You Aware? featuring Benji.After releasing the song,Social media sensation Divine Diamond who is known for her viral video which is also dubbed “Are You Aware” had accused the award-winning rapper Guru of stealing her intellectual property.

According to Devine, the term “Are You Aware?” and the rhythm was her intellectual property so she demands compensation from Guru’s management

However, in response to this allegation, Guru’s manager, Ray Moni, admitted that Divine owns the intellectual property”,“Yes, Guru took her song. Even though the original song has been in existence for some time now, we admit that she made it popular,”Ray moni opined.

But speaking on Am Pluzz,Guru surprisingly refuted those claims by reiterating that he never contracted Ray Moni to speak on his behalf because Ray moni is not his official manager.

According to Guru,ever since he abrogated his contract with ex-manager Frank Agyekum,he has never had an official manager.

The original song is titled “Yesu Ni Wangu” by South African children group Watoto Children’s Choir but has been reproduced in different versions over the years including the latest vulgar version by Divine Diamond