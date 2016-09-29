Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Watch: Patoranking – Money ft Phyno (Official Video)
Patoranking is here with an amazing visual!!!

By Ugo Okezie

While still basking in the euphoria of the release of his debut album, God Over Everything [G.O.E], he takes it a notch higher by pleasuring us with the official video to one of the hit tracks off the album, Money.


Pat and Phyno

The song which features the Fada Fada crooner, Phyno has for its video an amazing interpretation of the song. This is certainly a “pon de replay” kind of video so enjoy… Directed by Sesan.

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter with family roots in Ebonyi State, Southeastern Nigeria.

Watch Video Below:

Big risk takers make the most money.
By: Richard K Wallace
