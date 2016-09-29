Ajaa Features on ZoneOut Sessions Mixjam

Shout out to Ajaa a.k.a Rap Guru as he makes his second appearance on the rappers world famous spotlight, ZoneOut Sessions.

He features on the Mixjam edition of zoneout which requires rappers to rap on two different beats by switching styles to their rap, showcasing versatility and ability to bounce on any beat. Like and share this video and click the link below to subscribe.

Video link http://vibe.ng/ajaa-zoneout-sessions-mixjam/