Group Exhibition To Open @ The Loom

An exhibition of paintings by a group of artists from the Art World Foundation (AWF) will on Saturday, October 8 open the Loom Gallery in Accra.

Participant artists include Robert Darko, Maxwell Boadi, Joseph Adibleku, Nicholas C.K Allotey, Blay Baffoe-Bonnie, Robert Osei Anim and Samuel Agbenyegah, aka Sam Kobee.

Formed a couple of years ago, the aim of the foundation include the use of art as a means of effective communication, support and empower both young and old folks to cultivate artistic minds, use art as a tool for peace, creation of jobs as well as the promotion of African art.

Affiliated to the National Youth Authority, AWF will equally ensure regular organisation and hosting of events relating to all aspects of arts and culture while providing a forum for dialogue between artists and the general public.

Opened in 1969, The Loom has showcased the works of dozens of artists, including a number of group exhibitions that were solely dedicated to women.

Undeniably, the gallery has played a highly significant role in the development and promotion of art and artists in Ghana.