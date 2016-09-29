Abodam: He Removes NPP Tag

Popular hip life artiste, Kwaw Kese, alias Abodam has thrown off the tag of a sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and strongly affirmed his neutrality in Ghanaian politics.

Obviously angry at attempts to portray him as a member or sympathizer of the NPP, Abodam took to social media to proclaim that he is not a member of any political party.

He is the fourth popular Ghanaian personality to have done so in only about five weeks.

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, Highlife Superstar Amakye Dede and music icon Kwabena Kwabena preceded him.

Although Kwabena Kwabena admits that he has composed and played songs for Nana Akufo Addo, the presidential candidate of the NPP, he insists that he is not a member or sympathizer of the party.

He also claims that he was not contracted by the party to sing for it and he has not received any payments for what he did.

Amakye Dede on the other hand says that his relationship with the NPP is purely a professional one and that he will play for any party which is prepared to pay for his services.

Asamoah Gyan denies any relationship with the NPP and is emphatic that he has not provided financial assistance to the party.

Abodam wants to be seen as a musician who performs for the delight of all Ghanaians.

His fans cut across the political divide.