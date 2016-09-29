I Don't Like Maame Dokono's Acting - Actor Mac Jordan Amartey

Legendary Ghanaian veteran actor Mac Jordan Amartey who is noted for the use of ‘big English’ words in his movies has made an astonishing revelation that he doesn’t like veteran Ghanaian actress Maame Dokono’s acting.

Known in real life as Grace Omaboe,Maame Dokono is considered as one of the most sought after actresses of her time who starred in the Hit Akan Drama Series “Obra” on GBC TV .

Popularly known as Maame Dokono after she played a character as a kenkey seller, the celebrated actress moved on to feature in several Ghanaian movies both Akan and English.

In this regard,many showbiz enthusiasts would anticipate that the legendary Mac Jordan Amartey who now uses an artificial right leg would consider Maame Donoko as one of his favourite actresses.

But Speaking to Rossy of www.razzonline.com in connection with who his favourite veteran actor and veteran actress are, the seasoned actor,Mac Jordan Amartey astonishingly reiterated that he doesn’t like Maame Dokono’s acting .

Ironically,the seasoned actor noted for his tiff with veteran actress Grace Nortey in almost all the movies both of them starred in, named Grace Nortey as his favourite veteran actress.

Speaking of his favourite veteran actor,Mac Jordan who had again starred with Augustine Abbey aka Idikoko in the popular Idikoko TV series, eulogised Idikoko by indicating that he(Idikoko)is gifted .

Kindly watch the full interview below!

