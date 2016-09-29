Whoever has witnessed the hustle life of famous Actor Bra Charles of TV series “Yolo” will bare with me that he stands in the right position to advice his fans most importantly the youth of today of why it is necessary for them not to rush in life.

“Ever Since “Yolo” came, most of the youth have developed the passion for acting and what I will say is they shouldn’t rush because there’s no shortcut to your breakthrough”

Bra Charles a.k.a Drogba in an interview with Kwaku B – “de perfect gentleman” on Anapua fm, said it all about his acting life before “Yolo”

“I started acting in 2009 when I completed Achimota Senior High School but my breakthrough came in 2015. I went through a lot before I got the chance to be a member of the BORNSTARS TV series and then got a role in POTOMANTO. When I started acting, I never knew there will be a TV series called “Yolo” which will give me the platform to be known locally and internationally. I know it is the Lord who gave me this chance to shine so am looking for more opportunities”

Adding his voice on sex and bribe before roles, Bra Charles said,

“If a movie producer wants to sleep with you or take bribe from you before he gives you role, say no. Just take your time and believe in God and your own time will come”