Nigeria's Rex Idaminabo, Chris Morgan Honoured With Peace Achievers Awards

Founder of Achievers Media, Barr Rex Idaminabo, has been honoured as the 2016 Youth Supportive Personality of the year by Peace Ambassador Agency an organisation that promotes national peace and integration.

The Awards comes right after Forbes rated entrepreneur who founded the prestigious African Achievers Awards was honoured by the Cambridge University in London and ranked among the 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

He is also the first ever West African member of the Advisory Council of the World Leaders Forum in Dubai and co-founded of the globally hosted Young CEOs Business Summit which just hosted its second Europe Convention in Germany.

Rex Idaminabo has formerly received the coveted British Awards for African Development from the British Parliament and has hosted 6 Editions of the most prestigious awards for Africans in 4 African countries and Europe.

The 2016 edition of the prestigious awards cuts across over 21 categories with recipients picked from various field of human endeavours. Other Awardees included: Veteran Nollywood actors Kenneth Okonkwo, Tonto Dike, Dr Linus Okorie, Chris Morgan, Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu, Chief Dennis Okwu, Dr. Olakunle Churchill, Hon. Chike John Okafor, Dr. Yusuf Ali, Dr (sir) Okafor Ejike Echesiogu, Mr. Marvelous Inemortimi Akoromombiri, Also Toju Foyeh, Prince Frank Ekiudoko, Mrs. Ebele Enemchukwu, Mr. Tito Paul Oboh and Amb.Chief Ginika Tor-Williams.

The awards which is on its 5th anniversary was held in Abuja together with the annual Miss Ambassador for Peace Pageant.





Barr Rex Idaminabo