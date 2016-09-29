John Dumelo, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Alexx Ekubo, Yvonne Jegede and many other Nollywood stars touch down in London ahead of #RokOnSky Launch

Rok is the latest channel to call Sky TV home in the UK. The brand new Nollywood channel is launching on Thursday 29 September on Sky channel 344. Nollywood actress, producer and CEO of Rok Studios , Mary Njoku, arrived in London over the weekend with her adorable family, and now her celebrity friends & colleagues have followed suit.

Spotted in the arrivals hall of London's Gatwick Airport last night was Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Yvonne Jegede, Chioma Akpotha, Patience Ozokwor, Alexx Ekubo, John Dumelo, Jackie Appiah, Rukky Sanda, Emem Isong, Mike Godson, Oge Okoye, Bolanle Ninalowo, Uche Odoputa, Ebube Nwagbo, Uduak Isong, Mary Lazarus, Padita Agu,Jennifer Eliogu, Bobby Obodo,Kelechi Ogbonna, Agu Emeka Ejikeme, Judith Bulama, Binta Bulama, Selima Bulama, Jemila Bulama and Biodun Stephen.

It has been confirmed that more stars will be flying into London over the next 24 hours to attend the Gala dinner taking place on Friday 30th September at a swanky venue in Central London.

Confirmed media partners for the Rok launch include Bella Naija , Battabox , Pulse.ng , The Voice , New African Woman , The Beat London 103.6 and Voxafrica .

More to come over the next few days as Nollywood takes over London for the Rok on Sky launch.





Images courtesy of Michael Tubes Creations