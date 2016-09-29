Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 29 September 2016 11:05 CET

Mercy Asiedu Endorses Nana Addo

Source: Berniceblog.com

Four years ago, publicly endorsing a particular party or presidential candidate was considered unthinkable for Kumawood stars.

Openly doing politics amounted to career victimization and actors who did it, such as Mr Beautiful, were detested by the Kumawood producers.

Following the bold declaration of support for the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, by popular Kumawood actor Agya Koo and Matilda Asare, this has paved way most stars to declare their support for their party of choice.

The next to join the NPP endorsement train is actress Mercy Asiedu, following suit of Cwesi Oteng, Lucky Mensah, Socrate Sarfo, A Plus, Wisa, Bibi Bright, Leo Mensah, Agya Koo Matilda Asante among others.

Spotted in a photo which has gone viral on social media, “Asabea” as she’s fondly called is seen clothed in NPP colors, which fans has described as an effort by the actress geared towards garnering support for Nana Adddo to enable him win 2016 elections.

Mean while in a quick flashback news, Mercy Aseidu in February 2016, denied media reports that she has collected money to campaign for President Mahama and threatened to curse anyone who peddles false rumours about her.

General News

INDIVIDUAL DIFFERENCES IS ONE OF THE BASES OF DEMOCRACY.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img