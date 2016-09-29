Mercy Asiedu Endorses Nana Addo

Four years ago, publicly endorsing a particular party or presidential candidate was considered unthinkable for Kumawood stars.

Openly doing politics amounted to career victimization and actors who did it, such as Mr Beautiful, were detested by the Kumawood producers.

Following the bold declaration of support for the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, by popular Kumawood actor Agya Koo and Matilda Asare, this has paved way most stars to declare their support for their party of choice.

The next to join the NPP endorsement train is actress Mercy Asiedu, following suit of Cwesi Oteng, Lucky Mensah, Socrate Sarfo, A Plus, Wisa, Bibi Bright, Leo Mensah, Agya Koo Matilda Asante among others.

Spotted in a photo which has gone viral on social media, “Asabea” as she’s fondly called is seen clothed in NPP colors, which fans has described as an effort by the actress geared towards garnering support for Nana Adddo to enable him win 2016 elections.

Mean while in a quick flashback news, Mercy Aseidu in February 2016, denied media reports that she has collected money to campaign for President Mahama and threatened to curse anyone who peddles false rumours about her.