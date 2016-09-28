I am more popular than Mahama's ministers - Agya Koo

Kumawood actor, Kofi Adu aka Agya Koo has fired back at the National Organizer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the latter claimed he did not know him.

The popular actor says he is not surprised by Kofi Adams' comment because "for more than three years Ghanaians had been living in the dark and so most TVs were off".

Mr. Kofi Adams was quoted to have said he did not know who Agya Koo was and when we are talking about movie stars and celebrities, it is the likes of John Dumelo he can recognize.

But the veteran local movie star, who has launched Agenda 57% to canvass votes for the flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, said he was least perturbed by the assertion of the NDC man, stressing that there was no way Mr. Kofi Adams could recognize him since Ghana had been in darkness for so long.

"If Kofi Adams says he doesn't know me, I am not surprised because his TV was off because of Dumsor; which his government inflicted on Ghanaians," the veteran action stated in an interview with HELLO FM in Kumasi.

Agya Koo emphatically stated that not even 100 NDC ministers under the current administration can match his popularity.

"I don't like bragging but I can tell you for a fact that not even NDC ministers can match my popularity. They can sit there and deceive themselves but we are focused on what we are doing because we know what Ghanaians want and that is change," He said.

Agya Koo also confirmed rumours about how some top ranking personalities tried to talk him out of declaring his support for Nana Akufo Addo.

Few hours to the press conference to officially announce his endorsement, reports indicated that the celebrated actor received a call from the Presidency, asking him to rescind his decision but he insisted, contending that his decision was not borne out of his personal interest but that of the entire Ghanaian populace.

Agya Koo also hinted how he and his colleagues intend to take their campaign to remote parts of the country to interact with the people and explain to them the need for change in the political administration of this country.