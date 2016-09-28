Hip-Life Group, Praye endorse Nana Addo for President

Award winning Hip-Life Group, Praye, has joined the tall list of celebrities endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2016 general election, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to win this year’s elections.

Two members of the group, known in showbiz as Praye Tintin and Praye Tietia, endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo today [Wednesday], at his Nima residence in Accra.

According to them, they see the NPP flagbearer as the right person to lead Ghanaians out of the current hardships inflicted on them by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Praye's endorsement comes less than a week after some Kumawood actors led by ace local movie star, Agya Koo endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo to win the December 7 poll.

At a news conference on Wednesday, September 21 at Patasi in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, Agya Koo expressed disappointment in the President John Mahama led governing NDC

He called on Ghanaians to vote the NDC out on December 7.

Agya Koo revealed that, together with other actors, they have launched a campaign dubbed “Agenda 57% 4 Nana Addo” to canvass support for Akufo-Addo going into the crucial election.

Musicians endorse Nana Addo

Other artistes who have endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo include Lucky Mensah, Wisa Greid, Dada KD, Kwabena Kwabena, Barima Sidney, Leo Mensah, Daddy Lumba, Nana Quame and Cwesi Oteng.

Agya Koo & Co pay courtesy call on Nana Addo

Agya Koo and his group on Thursday, September 22, paid a courtesy call on the NPP flagbearer at his Nima residence in Accra, where the actor formally informed Nana Akufo-Addo of his decision to support his candidature this year's elections.

“Since this [NDC] government came to power, there has been so much hardship and Ghanaians are complaining… For five years I have been at home, a lot of actors and actresses are just home with nothing to eat,” he lamented. “I called my colleagues and told them to listen to the complaints of others… Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo should come and rescue this country. John Mahama has done his bit, but the group we have started [agenda 57% for Nana Addo] will travel the length and breadth of this country to explain to people why we need a change in government and why they should support you,” he told Nana Akufo-Addo.

Celebrities endorse Mahama

Some celebrities like John Dumelo, Selasie Ibrahim, Mr. Beautiful, Mzbel, Bukom Banku, Ayitey Powers and Papa Nii, have also endorsed President John Mahama of the NDC for a second term in office.

By: Awudu Mahama/ghelections.com/Ghana