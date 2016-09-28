Davido Unveils Cover Art For Much Anticipated Project - Son Of Mercy

The cover art for Davido's much anticipated project 'Son Of Mercy' has been unveiled by Sony Music.

The superstar shared the cover art on Instagram a few minutes ago with a message saying - "Whoever Tried To Count Me Out Cant Count.. Pre-Order S.O.M September 30th, Thanks To All My Fans & Family That Have Been Patient! I WILL NEVER TAKE A BREAK LIKE THAT AGAIN!! OBO"

The 5 track EP would be available for Pre-Order on iTunes this Friday - September 30th, It features production credits from Shizzi, Kiddominant, Spellz & more..

This is coming after Davido's debut album - OBO (The Genesis) was released in 2012. Davido since followed up with smashing records like GOBE, SKELEWU, AYE, TCHELETE, THE MONEY & more.

Mark Your Calendars.. Its Finally 'GAME TIME'