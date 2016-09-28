Budding actress, Vivian Okyere, has revealed that the one thing she will not do in a movie is to act nude. She was on the Weekend Train with Nii Boye when she said this.

Asked if she had been offered a role for sex, she said no, and went on to say that she will never have sex with a producer for a movie role.

The ‘Megye Wo Girl’ movie star maintained that the only time she will turn down a movie role is if she is asked to act nude. She said the idea of exposing certain parts of her body for the cameras disgusted her very much. She also cited her mother as one of the main reasons why she wouldn’t do go nude in movies.

Vivian Okyere said, “even if they offer me $100,000, I would never strip naked in movies. I respect my dignity and moreover, I don’t want my mother to be sad or regret having me as a daughter.”

Vivian Okyere is most comfortable taking on roles that require her to be sorrowful.