I Was Once A Thief - Actor Mawuli Semevo

After making surprise declaration that he is not a political animal so wouldn’t endorse any political party,legendary Ghanaian actor,Mawuli Semevo has yet again made a staggering revelation that he was once a thief.

Speaking in a one-on-one interaction with www.razzonline.com , in connection with whether he was a bad boy when he was in school, Mawuli Semevo who holds a long history in acting confirmed that whiles in school he use to steal fowls:

“I must say every youth has been naughty in school before ..you run away to town once in a while …stealing the fowls and all those kind of things – one has been part and parcel of all these things and i wasn’t caught; so was ok”.

According to Mawuli, the first time he had done something to be hailed in his life time was after their first drama rehearsals where he was carried shoulder high after playing the role of a bad boy and a controversial boy.

The seasoned actor lamented further that because he couldn’t go to six form he felt he was a great disappointment to his old folds. Even when he was going to training college,(Presbyterian Training College) he again felt that it would be the end; but he got there only to realise that he could still progress.

The most thrilling part of the interview was when he made another interesting revelation that after he had been hailed,he then told a lie to some friends who said they were members of the school drama club, and were also in a cult who invited he and some of his mates to join them.

“When they “culted”me and my friends,they asked me if i had watched a certain play on TV before and i told a lie…I said yes but believe you me,i had never watched that movie before…born and bread in chorkor,no television at that time but i was afraid so i just said yes.

“.So they gave me the parts ,bits and pieces of the role … incidentally the title of the play was called the Cue written by The Marshall who taught us radio, TV and film at the school of performing Arts…We rehearsed and went round the schools at the Akwapim ridge with that play, i was at the Presbyterian Training College at that time and believe you me,99.9% of our shows ;super”,Mawuli who is well noted for movies such as Foriwa, Firestorm,Harvest at 17 and the popular TV Theatre series quipped.

