Actress Ingrid Alabi on Wednesday celebrated her 30th birthday with a classy private party at the La Beach Hotel in Accra.

Strictly by invitation, the party was held in one of the expensive presidential suites of the hotel.

Among guests were top actors – Van Vicker, Majid Michel and his wife, Virna Michel, Beverly Afaglo and Salma Mumin.

The rest included musician Coded of 4×4 fame, iconic presenter KOD, movie director Pascal Amanfo, Fred Nuamah and others who joined Ingrid to cut her birthday cake.

There was a lot of music, food and drinks to party the night with.

Director Pascal Amanfo said a prayer before guests started to enjoy the birthday meal, and subsequently the cutting of the birthday cake and the toast.

Ingrid is one of Ghana's actresses who have been around for close to a decade, but she is being on-and-off the industry due to travelling.

She recently announced her return with a personal production which would be out soon.