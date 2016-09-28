New Music: D City - Onoko (Prod. By Ray Inc)

After a short break from the music scene, D City returns with a new single titled ‘Onoko’, which can be translated as ‘your something’.

The fast tempo Afro-Pop/Afrobeat song has an element of indigenous Ghanaian ‘kpanlogo’ music which is very common in the Ga community hence the language used in the song basically talks about that one thing this special lady got that drives them crazy.

D City is known for their African touch in almost all their songs and that has become a sort of trademark on their brand. The multi-talented which is made up of Praps (rapper) and Omar (singer), merges perfectly to bring out a classical combination of rap and dynamic singing.

‘Onoko’, serves as a follow up to their last single ‘Lempe’.​

