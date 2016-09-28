Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 28 September 2016 14:06 CET

New Music: D City - Onoko (Prod. By Ray Inc)

By B Banks

After a short break from the music scene, D City returns with a new single titled ‘Onoko’, which can be translated as ‘your something’.

The fast tempo Afro-Pop/Afrobeat song has an element of indigenous Ghanaian ‘kpanlogo’ music which is very common in the Ga community hence the language used in the song basically talks about that one thing this special lady got that drives them crazy.

D City is known for their African touch in almost all their songs and that has become a sort of trademark on their brand. The multi-talented which is made up of Praps (rapper) and Omar (singer), merges perfectly to bring out a classical combination of rap and dynamic singing.

‘Onoko’, serves as a follow up to their last single ‘Lempe’.​

Twitter/Tweet @praps1 & @d_omarr

Audio Report

I can see many things while sitting, which you cannot see even when you are standing.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img