General News | 28 September 2016 11:41 CET

Rachel Ama Djan Wins Miss Ghana UK 2016

By Daily Guide

Nineteen-year-old Rachel Ama Djan was on Saturday, September 24 crowned Miss Ghana UK at the grand finale of the beauty pageant held at the Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall in London.

She impressed the judges with her elegance and smartness to ease her way to the top, with fierce competition from first runner-up 24-year-old Daisy Qwoffie and second runner-up 25-year-old Andrea Archer.

Ms Djan, a resident of Coventry, is a student of the De Montford University and also taking a course in Educational Studies. She is a member of the theatre company, Black Youth Theatre and has performed on several platforms.

East London-based first runner-up Ms Qwoffie is a hair and make-up artist, whilst the second runner-up Ms Archer is a caseworker for looked after children.

The massively patronised event which experienced the usual glitz and glamour with attendees showing up with their 'a game fashion' was hosted by Kweku Owusu-Frimpong, Simply Andy and Edna Ohema Lawar.

Sponsors of Miss Ghana UK 2016 were Blue Rose Real Estate, Paypaddy, Aba N Thursday, 101 Clothing, Make Up By Renee, ECLAT, Hair2TheThrone, Prompt Communications and VIP Chauffeur. Official media partners were ABN Radio and ABN Television.

Ms Djan who now becomes the ambassador for Miss Ghana UK Foundation has the task to plan and execute social intervention programmes in Ghana as well as across the United Kingdom!

