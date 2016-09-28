Cara Frew Signs Sony Music Africa World Wide Deal

South African pop dance sensation Cara Frew has signed world wide deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa. The 25-year old songstress has shared her excitement over this new venture. She is currently in Los Angeles working on material for her album which is planned to be released in the new year.

Cara’s deal with Sony Music cements her presence in the music industry as a force to be reckoned with. Cara is excited to be part of such a reputable family and hopes that it will expose her music to even bigger and diverse audiences.

Cara has previously worked with the likes of Black Coffee, Sketchy Bongo and a number of American-based producers.

Cara has recently performed at Ultra Music Festival in Singapore sharing the stage with Afrojack, Far East Movement, Deadmau5 and Kygo to name but a few.

She released a single titled Invisible and shot a moving video for it in the Cradle of Humankind highlighting the seriousness of emotional abuse. Her single was number 1 on the 5FM Top 30 chart for three months and is still enjoying airplay on a number of stations nation wide.

“We are thrilled to have Cara on board and are equally as excited to expand on the momentum Cara Frew has achieved in her career thus far, both locally and abroad... she is a highly creative, talented and motivated artist, who will go from strength to strength no doubt!” – R. Maritz (Label Manager Columbia and Epic Records)

http://www.carafrew.com/

Watch her previous work here:

