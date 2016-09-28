New Music: FANATIC - Gtyme-Paragon [@gtymeparagon1] ft Jaeh Williams

A gifted Rapper and prolific spoken "worder", Gtyme Paragon comes with a mind blowing single titled FANATIC featuring Jaeh Williams on this one.

The song talks about total followership to Jesus Christ. Most Christians seem to be fans of Christ rather that following Him in Truth. This song will redirect mindsets about the true relationship with God.

Produced by Royce, mixed and mastered by Job & Chymz.

