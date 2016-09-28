Music: Dipp - Yokozuna

Dipp is planning a massive comeback to the music scene and he has decided to change his style of music with a music video he boasted to be amazing and never-seen-before in the history of Nigeria music industry.

Although, we know Dipp's video quality are always topnotch, but this is more like twice the effort of the singer.

Surprisingly, Dipp who's best known to R&B singer has gone commercial, in fact, not only commercial but "Street Commercial."

"Yokozuna" audio landed in my hand few minutes ago and it's a perfect street anthem. The singer made use of vulgar language which is unlike him in "Yokozuna."

Also attached are some pictures from "Yokozuna" music video.

DOWNLOAD LINK: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/tuwd99i9wx/Dipp_-_Yokozuna.mp3