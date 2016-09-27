It was all party at African Legends Night

It was party time last Saturday as the Princess of Africa Yvonne Chaka Chaka rocked the Vodafone African Legends Night house together with Ghanaian acts to some good danceable tunes.

The event which took place at the State Banquet Hall in Accra witnessed the legendary South African singer deliver a sterling one-hour performance with her hit songs such as “Thank You Mr DJ”, “Umqombothi”, “I'm burning up” and others.

The event which started on time saw eShun opening the night, followed by Nana Yaa before the main artistes billed for the night begun to roll.

The energetic Wiyaala took to stage with her traditional music and engaged the audience in a local dance.

Akosua Agyapong took the tempo higher as Amandzeba Nat Brew and Nana Tuffour threw the house into a party before Yvonne ended the show with a dazzling performance.

Organized by Global Media Alliance in partnership with Vodafone, this year's African Legends Night was supported by CDH Savings and Loans, Stanbic Bank, Phoenix Insurance, Phoenix Health, Phoenix Life, South African Airways, Awake Purified Drinking Water, Alomo Bitters, Avis Rental and Accra City Hotel.

Media partners were Citi FM, eTV, YFM, Happy FM, Viasat One, Ameyaw Debrah, Joy FM, Asempa FM, Daily Guide, Oman FM and the B&FT.

Vodafone African legends night is an event which seeks to celebrate and appreciate African acts and their music.

Past editions of Vodafone African Legends Night have seen African greats like Femi Kuti, Freddy Meiway, and Hugh Masakela.

