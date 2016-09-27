Evelyn Branford Set for ‘SOON COMING KING ’ Album Launch

The Christian Journal, Bronx NY – Minister Evelyn Branford is set to unveil her highly-anticipated new album titled ‘SOON COMING KING’ at The Apostolic International, Royal Assembly at 641 East 233rd Street, Bronx New York,

The New York based gospel artist said in a press release made available to The Christian Journal that the launch will take place on Saturday October 1st 2016 starting at 6:00pm.

Minister Evelyn Branford has promised to make the day a memorable one for New Yorkers. “I am really prepared for the launch and I want to assure New Yorkers that this will be the best of its kind.

It will be a night of Intimate worship and with her uniquely indigenous approach to gospel music am sure that people lives will be transformed after this launch.