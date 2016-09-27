Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Press Release | 27 September 2016 15:55 CET

Evelyn Branford Set for ‘SOON COMING KING ’ Album Launch

By Francis Boanoh

The Christian Journal, Bronx NY – Minister Evelyn Branford is set to unveil her highly-anticipated new album titled ‘SOON COMING KING’ at The Apostolic International, Royal Assembly at 641 East 233rd Street, Bronx New York,

The New York based gospel artist said in a press release made available to The Christian Journal that the launch will take place on Saturday October 1st 2016 starting at 6:00pm.

Minister Evelyn Branford has promised to make the day a memorable one for New Yorkers. “I am really prepared for the launch and I want to assure New Yorkers that this will be the best of its kind.

It will be a night of Intimate worship and with her uniquely indigenous approach to gospel music am sure that people lives will be transformed after this launch.

SERVANTS MUST BE SERVED IN CERTAIN SITUATIONS.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
